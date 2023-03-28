US seeks to establish global control over innovations market — Russian ambassador to US

NEW YORK, March 28. /TASS/. The US is seeking to establish a global control over the market of innovations and unilaterally distribute benefits to serve its interests, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with the Newsweek magazine that was published on Monday.

Antonov said participants of the upcoming Summit for Democracy are pushing a thesis "it is necessary to restrict access to advanced technologies for 'authoritarian' regimes, cutting off undesirable countries from progress."

"But there is Washington's cold calculation behind this rhetoric—the pursuit of establishing global control over the innovation market and distributing single-handedly all benefits to suit its own interests.".