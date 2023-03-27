NATO countries are party to Ukraine conflict — Russian security chief

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. NATO is a party to the conflict in Ukraine, and it makes no secret of its primary goal: Russia's defeat and further division, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"In reality, NATO countries are parties to the conflict," Patrushev emphasized. ‘They do not hide their main goal trying to prolong this military conflict as long as possible - Russia's defeat on the battlefield and further division," he added.

He believes that the issue of the Ukraine conflict will be one of the main topics at the Washington’s Summit for Democracy in late March.

"They've turned Ukraine into one big military camp. They are sending weapons and ammunition to Ukrainian forces, as well as information, using a satellite constellation and a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles. NATO instructors and advisors are training Ukrainian troops, and mercenaries are fighting in neo-Nazi battalions," Patrushev said.