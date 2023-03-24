Russia not to take initiative in mending ties with UK — Ambassador Kelin

LONDON, March 24. /TASS/. Russia does not intend to take the initiative in improving Russian-British relations, but is well aware that the door is still not closed on cooperation between Moscow and London, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"On account of London’s efforts, the architecture of our relationship has nearly been ruined. We have no trade relations, our imports and exports have been reduced to the bare minimum, we have no relations in humanitarian endeavors or in the field of science, in other words, [nothing] other than diplomatic ties. What we do have is the preservation of standard diplomatic relations through the presence of embassies, while the relationship itself is of a confrontational nature," the ambassador said.

"We are not at war, but our viewpoints on what is happening in Europe are at polar opposites. And this pushes us apart from each other. The initiative was entirely on the part of the British; we are not going to take the initiative, but rather we are going to wait until they themselves come to acknowledge the need for revitalizing [our relations]," the Russian ambassador stressed.

Kelin is hopeful that the history of longstanding diplomatic ties between the two countries, dating back to 1553, will survive the current extremely thorny period.

"For more than 450 years, we have seen lots of things, including setbacks, the flourishing and the revival of the relationship, and therefore this is probably not the end point. We are neighbors on the European continent. There is nowhere to go to get away from us, and there’s no point in repudiating Russia," the diplomat said.

In this regard, Kelin referred to the Integrated Review Refresh 2023 for updating the UK’s national security, defense and international policy, which was presented by the British government last week.

"The recently published review of the UK’s foreign and defense policy states the need to manage confrontation and avoid escalation, and then goes on to imply the need to get back to normal relations in the future, once the conflict is over," the ambassador said.