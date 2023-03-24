Xi’s visit seen as sign of failure of UK policy aimed at isolating Russia — ambassador

LONDON, March 24. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia has demonstrated the failure of Britain’s policy toward isolating Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin told TASS on Friday.

"Xi’s visit was highlighted in a critical way [in the British media] and that is quite logical; it has demonstrated the complete failure of Britain’s policy, which was based on attempts to isolate our country by means of sanctions. Our relationship with China has demonstrated that there is no isolation and there will be none. It has demonstrated that sanctions don’t work, that we have enough room for cooperation with the world’s largest country whose population equals that of Africa," he said. "More and more doubts are emerging in Great Britain that the sanctions policy is actually working".

"Another side of things that the British don’t like is the formation of a rather serious axis made up of Russia, China, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, and so forth. Politically, it is not inferior to the Anglo-Saxon axis that the British have been seeking to create together with the United States over these years. Two camps are being formed and the British have serious doubts that their Anglo-Saxon camp will prove to be stronger in this regard," Kelin said.