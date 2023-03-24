DPR’s Maryinka to be liberated after its western part is taken under control — DPR head

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The city of Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will be liberated after a small section in the city’s western part is taken under control, DPR’s acting head Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"As for the Maryinka direction, fierce fighting continues. There is a small section left in Maryinka’s western part, so that we can say that Maryinka is liberated," he said in an interview with the Rpssiya-24 television channel.

He stressed that the enemy continues to resist and deploy reserves.

Maryinka is located west of Donetsk. Pushilin said earlier that Ukrainian troops were offering bitter resistance in this direction. Ukrainian troops have entrenched in the dwelling quarters in the city’s suburbs whereas all high-rise buildings are controlled by Russian forces. The liberation of Maryinka will make it impossible for Ukrainian troops to shell several Donetsk’s districts.