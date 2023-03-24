West mentions OPCW only in anti-Russian, anti-Syrian context — Russian UN ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, March 24. /TASS/. Problems in the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have been accumulating for years, but the West seeks to mention the organization only in the context of anti-Russian and anti-Syrian pronouncements, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

"At the request of Western countries, we have to hear absolutely groundless claims against Damascus on topics pertaining to the chemical dossier literally every month at UN Security Council meetings on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2118 (in support for the plan for destroying chemical weapons arsenals in Syria - TASS). They don’t permit any optimization in the scheduling of these meetings due to political considerations. But, as soon as we raise the actual problem - the collective West’s flagrant attempts to use the OPCW Technical Secretariat in their own selfish interests - they either try to shut us up or accuse us of seeking to politicize the organization," he said at an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council on the risks of the politicization of the OPCW’s activities, which was convened by Russia.

"We see how virtually every mention of the OPCW in recent years has been politicized in an anti-Russian and anti-Syrian context. The traditional UN General Assembly resolution on the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention has acquired an explicitly propagandistic nature," Nebenzya said. "There is no longer a consensus on the symbolically important resolution on cooperation between the UN and the OPCW, which has gone far beyond this topic," he said, adding that it has come to a situation where any debate on the topic of chemical weapons is reduced to political discussions that have nothing to do with the OPCW’s stated mission.

"This trend is, first and foremost, impairing the organization. We have long been pointing to the malfunctions in its work, which surfaced after the launch of the Syrian chemical dossier, despite the fact that Damascus destroyed its chemical arsenal long ago and continues to diligently cooperate with the OPCW Technical Secretariat," the Russian diplomat stressed. "Problems have been piling up for years, and are becoming more and more serious".