Russia, EU continue contacts in range of areas, but EU shows rudeness to Moscow — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Communication between Russia and the European Union continues in a number of areas where cooperation is needed but Brussels is less than cordial towards Moscow, Nikolay Kobrinets, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s European Cooperation Department, said in an interview with TASS.

"Our diplomats in Brussels are not idling without work, and communication with European Union representatives, despite their loud statements, continues in a range of areas where cooperation is needed. Another question is that it should proceed in a much healthier, depoliticized and professional atmosphere. But the problem here is that our EU partners have stepped away from the principles of dialogue and diplomacy," he said. "By the way, many, if not all, of them are not very competent, pretentious people who only look out for themselves and are rude."

Such people, in his words, are American puppets who are incapable of "looking beyond the horizon, being guided by the European Union’s fundamental long-term interests." "It is sad but it is a fact. The so-called political elites in the West have turned to mush. Integrity in business - they don’t even know what this is. It is not a marketable commodity, so there is no demand for it. And they admit it publicly, with no scruples, including at the top level," he stressed.

According to Kobrinets, the Russian side calls on EU officials to stay committed to their international obligations and implement the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. "The European Union initiated the expulsion of Russian diplomats from our trade mission in Brussels, and is seeking to hamper the normal operation of the Russian diplomatic mission. They have no shortage of ways to do that," the Russian diplomat said, adding that the appointment of a new representative to the European Union "is objectively not a quick process."