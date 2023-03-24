Austria cites partners’ objections regarding visas for Russian diplomats — MFA

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Austria has resorted to "a rigidly restrictive approach" with respect to visas for Russian officials, citing objections from "partner countries," Nikolay Kobrinets, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s European Cooperation Department, said in an interview with TASS.

"After the European Union’s decision to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement between the European Union and Russia of May 25, 2006, Austria began applying a rather rigidly restrictive approach to Russian officials on the visa track," he said.

Thus, according to Kobrinets, contrary to "the formal declarations of compliance with international treaties," namely the 1995 "Seat Agreement" between Austria and the United Nations on the Vienna-based UN headquarters and the 2017 agreement between Austria and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) regarding the OSCE headquarters, in practice there have been cases when Austria refused to issue visas to members of Russian delegations who were slated to travel to events organized by international organizations.

"And some objections from unnamed ‘partner countries’ are cited as a pretext," the diplomat said.

Kobrinets pointed out that this approach by the Austrian side toward Russian diplomats is manifested in lengthy visa processing, which takes at least three weeks, "but also in artificial red tape - for instance, in the requirement to send personal invitations for members of a Russian delegation by a corresponding international organization to the Austrian Foreign Ministry’s protocol department."

"Nevertheless, unlike its Polish counterparts, Austria exercised responsibility with regard to the Russian parliamentary delegation attending the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna on February 23-24, 2023, and, despite enormous pressure, fulfilled its obligations as the session’s host country. All members of the delegation were issued visas and provided with normal working conditions. We hope that this approach will be accepted by the authorities of all those countries where OSCE events take place," the diplomat concluded.

On August 31, 2022, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at a press conference after an informal meeting organized by the Council of the EU in Prague that the foreign ministers of 27 EU member states had agreed to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia.