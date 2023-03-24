Awakening: Western politicians opening eyes to formation of multipolar world — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Western politicians are beginning to reluctantly admit that a multipolar world is being formed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for the Razvedchik (Intelligence Officer) magazine that came out on Friday.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the establishment of multipolarity is "the main trend of present-day international development."

"This truth, incidentally, is beginning to be recognized, albeit 'through clenched teeth,' by some politicians in the West," the article reads.

Lavrov highlighted the fact that French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about the end of the West’s global dominance, but "this was before he stood up ‘under the banner’ of the Washington-led pro-Ukrainian, anti-Russian coalition." "Another thing is that the right conclusions don’t translate into real actions, into reshaping the foreign policy philosophy on the principles of international law and equal and indivisible security," he added.

The minister noted that the new centers in Eurasia, the Asia Pacific region, in the Middle East, in Africa, and Latin America are seeing great success in various spheres based on their "independence, state sovereignty, and cultural and civilizational identity."

He stressed that the collective West, in turn, is sparing no effort to "revive the obsolete unipolar model, to force the world to live by its rule-based order and is seeking to punish those who reject these rules which, by the way, no one has ever seen anywhere."