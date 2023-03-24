Russia won’t escalate proxy war with West by turning it into direct conflict — Medvedev

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia doesn’t plan to escalate the proxy war with the West by turning it into a direct conflict, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian news media, including TASS, and users of the VK social network.

"About whether we need to escalate something, of course not," he said when asked if it was worth it to go from a proxy war to a direct clash to sort everything out once and for all. "We are interested in resolving it peacefully, through talks. It’s another matter that for the time being, we are told by the other side, at least publicly, that they aren’t interested in this. They say this for the simple fact that they don’t have permission to do so from across the ocean. Being an ocean away, they have but one torrid passion or goal: to inflict as much damage as possible on the Russian Federation."

According to Medvedev, the risk of a nuclear conflict hasn’t blown over; on the contrary, it has increased and continues to increase as ever more serious weapons are provided to Ukraine.

"The horsemen of the Apocalypse are on their way and keep moving, you can bet on that," he said.