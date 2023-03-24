Belarus strong enough to counter foreign interference, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Belarus is strong enough to counter attempts to interfere in its domestic affairs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

He pointed out that the United States’ plans to appoint a special envoy to communicate with Belarusian opposition forces was nothing more than an attempt to interfere in the country’s domestic affairs, which "requires attention, primarily from our Belarusian friends." "Of course, we also cannot turn a blind eye to this but we are confident that the Belarusian state is steady and strong enough to resist those who seek to interfere in its internal affairs," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed.

Peskov emphasized that the US continued to interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries. "Undoubtedly, the United States continues to directly and indirectly interfere in the domestic affairs of various countries, including Belarus," he noted.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced earlier that the United States was considering the possibility of appointing a special envoy to communicate with Belarusian opposition forces. He did not specify who could take the post or when the appointment could take place but said that it would happen very soon.