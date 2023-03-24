Any potential agreements between Russia, West should be legally binding — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Any hypothetical agreements between Russia and the West from now on should be legally binding and easily verifiable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article that was published by the Razvedchik magazine on Friday.

"Any hypothetical agreements with the Westerners should be legally binding and stipulate a clear mechanism of compliance verification," Lavrov told the magazine, whose title roughly translates as "intelligence officer."

According to the minister, Russia's relations with the US and the EU are presently "at the lowest level since the end of the bipolar confrontation."

"After the start of a special military operation, the 'historical' West declared an all-out hybrid war on Russia. Its goal is to defeat us on the battlefield, destroy the Russian economy and undermine domestic political stability," he said.

"We have drawn the appropriate conclusions. There will no longer be business as usual with such unscrupulous counterparties. We have no intention to knock on a closed door, let alone make unilateral concessions. If the West comes to its senses and offers to resume communication, we will see what exactly we are talking about, and we will make a decision based on Russian interests," Lavrov said.