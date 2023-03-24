Russia gives UNESCO data on Ukrainian shelling of civilian facilities — Russian envoy

PARIS, March 23. /TASS/. Foreign diplomats in UNESCO have an opportunity to put together an objective picture of what’s happening in Donbass thanks to the data on damage from Ukrainian shelling of civilian facilities that are provided by the Russian delegation, Rinat Alyautdinov, Russia’s envoy to UNESCO, told TASS in an interview.

"Data on the affected facilities that are received from the authorities of the DPR and LPR, we regularly transfer them to the UNESCO Secretariat, as well as to the delegations of the member countries. As our foreign colleagues tell us, thanks to such materials, they have the opportunity to put together an objective picture of what is happening in Donbass," he said.

According to Alyautdinov, the data is about residential buildings, hospitals, educational institutions and cultural institutions, among other things. As a reminder, he said that such shelling has been going on for almost nine years.

"The information provided by us also assures that the Russian armed forces in the course of the special military operation comply with the norms of international law and don’t strike facilities that are not used for military purposes," the diplomat went on to say.