Ukrainian troops receive more NATO-made artillery in Donetsk direction, says LPR officer

LUGANSK, March 24. /TASS/. Russian reconnaissance units have detected the deployment of more artillery, including NATO-made pieces, at Ukrainian positions near Donetsk, Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, told TASS on Friday.

"Various artillery systems, namely towed howitzers, as well as self-propelled and rocket artillery, have arrived near the localities of Minkovka, Markovo and Chasov Yar. Those are both Soviet-and NATO-made artillery systems," he said, referring to Russian reconnaissance data.

Marochko said the weapons might have been sent from reserves of the Ukrainian command.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday that Russia’s southern battlegroup had destroyed over 250 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area in the past day.