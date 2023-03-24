Ukrainians using increasingly more war jets near Kupyansk — LPR officer

LUGANSK, March 24. /TASS/. Air observation posts of the Russian army are seeing increasingly frequent use of aircraft by Ukrainian forces in the Kupyansk direction, Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, told TASS on Friday.

"Our air defense observation posts have lately reported increasingly frequent flights of enemy jets," he said, citing Russian reconnaissance data.

The Ukrainians use Soviet-made Su-24, Su-27 and MiG-29 aircraft in service with Ukraine’s army, depending on their goals, Marochko added.

On Thursday, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported that the western battlegroup had stricken the Ukrainian army units in the Kupyansk direction, destroying roughly 70 enemy troops in the past 24 hours.