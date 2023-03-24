Russia urges diplomatic efforts for Transnistrian settlement — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. As a mediator, Russia has been making efforts politically and diplomatically to help stabilize the situation around Transnistria to preserve the 5+2 format, a senior Russian diplomat told TASS in an interview.

"As a guarantor and mediator in the Transnistrian settlement, Russia has been making political and diplomatic efforts with a view to preserving the 5+2 format as a negotiation mechanism that has no alternatives," said Nikolay Kobrinets, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Cooperation.

According to the diplomat, "preventing dialogue between Chisinau and Tiraspol from worsening further" would be key here.

"It is necessary to increase the dynamics and efficiency of meetings between their political representatives and sessions of joint industry working groups, whose experience should form the basis for multilateral negotiations," Kobrinets said. However, this process has been stalled, he added.