Medvedev says inappropriate to talk about timeframes for special op's end

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that it is inappropriate to talk about timeframes for the end of the special military operation, since such assessment could only be provided by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As for the timeframes, I hope that you do not expect me to give you an answer, because that would be inappropriate. Let us not get ahead of ourselves," Medvedev said in an interview for Russian mass media and social media users. He underscored that "only the supreme commander-in-chief can give assessments of the progress or the timeframe."

According to the official, a lot of factors may affect the timeframe for the end of the special military operation.

"I will only say what is obvious in itself: the Russian Federation is fighting not Ukraine, not the Ukrainian semi-Nazi or Nazi regime - our country is fighting the 3.6-million NATO army. They take part, of course, in this hybrid conflict, and they are effectively no longer hiding it," Medvedev said.

He also noted that NATO is comprised of countries with a total population of 800 million people, and it is these countries that ship vehicles, ammunition and money to the Kiev regime.

"They also do the training, they are about to come to begin deploying something, and so on," he added.

Speaking about the results of the special operation, Medvedev noted that they stem from the President’s decisions.

"It is necessary to achieve all goals on protection of our territories - that is, territories of the Russian Federation. It is necessary to throw away all foreigners present there in the wide sense of this word, to establish a buffer zone that will make it impossible to use any short-and medium-range weapons, meaning about 70-100 kilometers, to demilitarize it, if we talk about the military component. And, should it not be enough, then it would be necessary to make some other decisions," the politician said. "Nothing could be ruled out here. Should it be necessary to reach Kiev, then we will have to go to Kiev; should it be necessary to reach Lvov, then we will have to go to Lvov in order to eradicate this contagion," he concluded.