European security system will be restarted, but not very soon — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The system of European security will certainly be restarted, but this is unlikely to take place any time soon, a senior Russian diplomat has told TASS in an interview.

"There might still be use for the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe], when the time comes to restart the system of European security. And it will happen eventually, albeit not very soon," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Cooperation Nikolay Kobrinets said.

Earlier, Kobrinets said told TASS Russia was not planning to leave the OSCE and let its opponents take full control over this platform.