Russia quickly gains true economic independence — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Russian economy withstood the West’s ‘sanctions blitzkrieg,’ making the European Union regret about the effects that the sanctions had on European economy, a senior Russian diplomat has told TASS in an interview.

"The ‘sanctions blitzkrieg’ against Russia failed spectacularly. Not only our economy withstood it, it is quickly adapting to new circumstances. Most importantly, Russia is gaining true economic independence, <…> while the EU is pulling its hair out as it begins to realize the effects of its reckless sanctions," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Cooperation Nikolay Kobrinets said.

"The effects that the EU sanctions were intended to produce in Russia, are now seen on its own soil: rampant inflation, energy shortages, the threat of de-industrialization and financial instability," he continued.

The diplomat added that the "European Union has unleashed a total economic war against Russia," in which illegitimate sanctions are used as a tool for causing an economic collapse and forcing Moscow to "forgo its legitimate interests in the security domain."

However, Moscow boosted its cooperation with friendly nations, started to create new production and logistical chains and to abandon "toxic Western currencies," Kobrinets said.