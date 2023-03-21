Diplomat: Moscow’s participation in Council of Europe’s Convention on Corruption untenable

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Moscow was forced to denounce the Council of Europe’s Criminal Law Convention on Corruption because of the council’s policy to squeeze Russia out of the common legal space, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told TASS.

"The decision to withdraw from the convention was necessitated by the Council of Europe’s hard line to squeeze our country out of the common European legal space," he said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law denouncing the Council of Europe Criminal Law Convention on Corruption.

The Treaty was signed on January 27, 1999, in Strasbourg. Russia ratified it in July 2006. On January 9, 2023, Putin introduced the bill denouncing the convention to the Russian State Duma; the lawmakers passed the bill on February 15.

According to the Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev, Russia was forced to withdraw from the Convention as a result of the Council of Europe’s political decisions, which stripped Russia of its full membership in the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO). The CE’s Council of Ministers adopted the corresponding resolution on March 23, 2022. According to Kosachev, Russia was stripped of its right to participate in the discussion and adoption of reports, as well as of its voting rights. Russia’s membership in the GRECO was terminated with the exception of the group’s monitoring of the country’s fulfillment of obligations under the convention.