Kremlin on Putin’s invitation to visit China: 'Let’s wait for media statements'

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called not to jump ahead and wait for official media statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping regarding the Russian leader’s invitation to visit China.

"Let’s wait for official media statements, let’s not jump ahead," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China this year. He recalled that in 2023 the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will take place in China. The Russian leader took part in the two previous forums.