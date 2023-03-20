Understanding reached with Armenian top diplomat on Karabakh normalization — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he had reached an understanding at talks with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on how to bring the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh back to normal.

"Today we had a conversation with my colleague Ararat Mirzoyan not through piling on claims against this or that party, against the West or not the West, but we honestly looked into the current situation," Lavrov said.

"It objectively exists, objectively it is not always in line with the tasks set out in the trilateral statements. And today we have discussed how we can return the situation within the normal working framework. I think we have reached a certain understanding today," Lavrov told a press conference following talks with the Armenian foreign minister.