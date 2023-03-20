Russia got no statements rejecting grain deal extension for 60 days — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia has not received any official notifications from the parties to the grain deal that they were against its extension for a term of 60 days, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told an online briefing for Russian media on Monday.

"We have not received any formal, official statements from the parties that they do not agree. That's why we are saying that the deal has been extended only for 60 days, and we said that honestly and openly in advance," Vershinin stressed.

The agreements on Ukrainian food exports were made for a term of 120 days in Istanbul on July 22, 2022. One of the deals regulates grain exports from the Ukraine-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomosk and Yuzhny. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations should engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets. However, Russia keeps pointing out that the second part of the deal has not been implemented yet.

Last week, consultations took place in Geneva, which involved Secretary General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, UN Under Secretary General Martin Griffiths and a Russian delegation led by Sergey Vershinin. The Russian diplomat said after the meeting that Moscow did not oppose the grain deal being extended beyond March 18, but only for 60 days and not for 120 days like in November 2022. According to him, this is enough time to objectively assess the implementation of the United Nations’ promises to ensure the unhindered access of Russian agricultural goods and fertilizers to the global market.