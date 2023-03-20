Russia mulling potential measures to take should grain deal be suspended — MFA

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia is fully considering those measures that it could pursue in case the grain deal is suspended, which would be of a comprehensive nature, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at an online briefing for Russian media.

"Of course, we are considering the full volume of those measures that could be taken if we terminate such a deal, if it is suspended. And these measures, of course, would be of a comprehensive nature," he said.

"I can say that we’re talking both about security issues and about the economic feasibility and advisability of carrying out any operations involving agricultural exports from Ukraine should the [grain] deal be suspended," Vershinin added.

The diplomat recalled that, in accordance with the relevant agreements, a humanitarian maritime corridor has been established through which vessels coming from the three ports under Ukrainian control can travel in the direction of Istanbul.

"This is an important point for ensuring security. It is clear that if we have our agreement suspended, then all agreements related to this issue would be put on hold at a minimum," he said.