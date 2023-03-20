Lavrov satisfied Yerevan not rejecting CSTO mission’s deployment

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he is satisfied to hear that Armenia has not given up on its decision to deploy a mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (SCTO), a post-Soviet Russia-led security bloc.

"I would like to express satisfaction with what Ararat Samvelovich [Mirzoyan] has just said, namely that Armenia did not refuse to sign a decision on deploying a CSTO mission," Lavrov said after talks with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan.

Lavrov recalled that the decision had been the focus of hours-long talks ahead of the CSTO summit in Yerevan. "The only thing to do now is to see to it that all the heads of state and government sign it. Such a possibility is still in place, the CSTO is ready for that, we know about this readiness. That is why I am glad that Armenia did not reject this possibility, which, of course, is in the interests of security in the region," he added.