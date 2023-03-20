Russia will be glad to welcome leaders of all African countries at summit in July — Putin

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday invited the leaders of all African countries to the Russia-Africa summit that is set to take place in St. Petersburg in July 2023.

"We are preparing for the second Russian-African summit in the most serious manner. And, naturally, we will be glad to see at this forum the leaders of all African countries, along with the heads of regional organizations," Putin said in a speech at the Russia-Africa parliamentary conference.

According to the president, a busy and substantial agenda is being developed for the summit and the associated economic and humanitarian conferences.

"It’s planned to hold more than 100 various events ahead of, and as part of, the summit," Putin said.