Four-party meeting on Syria postponed because some partners not yet ready — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. A meeting of foreign ministry officials from Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran has been postponed, not so much at the request of Moscow but rather because certain partners were not prepared for it, Russia’s special presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, told TASS on Monday.

"The date [for a new meeting] has not been set, it's true. Not so much at our request as due to the fact that some of our partners are not prepared. The meeting has been put off for the time being. But I hope it will take place soon," Bogdanov said.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the date of a quadripartite meeting of foreign ministry officials had been pushed back at Russia’s request.

Moscow was to host a meeting at the level of deputy foreign ministers representing Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey in March, with the agenda focused on the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus.