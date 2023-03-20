Africa’s potential yet to be unlocked — Russian upper house speaker

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Africa has made a "huge leap in its development" in recent decades but its potential is yet to be unlocked, Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house, said on Monday.

"Africa is a continent with great potential, which is yet to be fully unlocked. A continent with a population approaching 1.5 billion. A continent which has made a huge leap in its development, not only economic, but also social and scientific, in recent decades," she said at the Russia-Africa international parliamentary delegation.

According to Matviyenko, Africa’s international prestige is also increasing. "I think that this is an absolutely objective and logical trend which the collective West, led by the United States, does not want to acknowledge. They want to preserve their superiority and role as global hegemon, things that are becoming a thing of the past. They are reluctant to change their mentality of neocolonialism and are using well-known means of deterrence, such as sanctions, threats, blackmail, double standards, and blatant hypocrisy," she noted.

The upper house speaker stressed that Russia has always been committed to the principles of "equality, mutual respect, the inherent right of each state to choose its own path of development, its own future without interference from the outside." "Our cooperation, mutually respectful and equal, with African countries has been built on these principles for decades," she emphasized.

She noted that Russia’s friendship and cooperation with African countries is "time-tested." "Countries of the African continent have always been Russia’s reliable partners and true allies. I am convinced that it will continue like this. Our shared goal is to change the world for the better, to ensure the well-being and prosperity of the peoples of Russia and Africa, to spare no effort to ensure that hunger, dangerous diseases, and regional conflicts are extinguished," Matviyenko added.