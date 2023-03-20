Russian President Putin points to fundamental global geopolitical changes

MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. The world order is undergoes fundamental changes as the international security architecture collapses, and the West is gradually losing its dominance, although desperately clinging to it, President Vladimir Putin said in an article for People’s Daily newspaper.

"We can feel the geopolitical landscape in the outside world change dramatically," Putin said in the article published ahead of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia.

"Sticking more stubbornly than ever to its obsolete dogmata and vanishing dominance, the ‘Collective West’ is gambling on the fates of entire states and peoples," Putin stated.