NATO seeking to split Eurasia to contain Russia and China but will fail — Putin

MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. The West is seeking to get inti the Asia Pacific region and divide Eurasia into military blocs in a bid to contain Russia and China, but these attempts are doomed to failure, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his article for China’s The People’s Daily.

The article was posted on the Kremlin website on Sunday.

"It is crystal clear that NATO is striving for a global reach of activities and seeking to penetrate the Asia-Pacific. It is obvious that there are forces persistently working to split the common Eurasian space into a network of "exclusive clubs" and military blocs that would serve to contain our countries' development and harm their interests. This won't work," he emphasized.