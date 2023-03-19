Putin to give instructions on solving issues of Mariupol residents – Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will give instructions on solving the issues of Mariupol residents that he was told about, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"When speaking with President Mariupol residents raised issues related to pay pauses, registration of the Russian citizenship and Russian passports. President will give instructions to tackle those issues," he said.

Earlier on Sunday the Kremlin’s press service said that the Russian leader had paid a working visit to Mariupol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to inspect a number of locations in the city and talk to local residents. Putin travelled to Mariupol in a helicopter. It was the Russian president’s first-ever visit to Donbass.