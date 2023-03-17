Zaporozhye politician suspects Ukraine’s offensive likely in weeks

MELITOPOL, March 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army may launch an offensive in Zaporozhye within weeks, the leader of the movement We are together with Russia, Vladimir Rogov, told TASS on Friday.

He noted that one should not trust forecasts by Western sources regarding the timing of a Ukrainian offensive.

"I do not rule out that an offensive by Ukrainian troops may begin at the end of March or in April. <...> When we see or hear the newspaper Politico or someone else say that an offensive will be possible no earlier than May, I would question such statements for the simple reason that Western media often try lull our vigilance, to divert our attention, to catch us off guard," he said.

"While reading Western media sources one should take into account what they say, of course, but definitely not take this for granted, because it's 'fog of war', disinformation and psychological operations."

In particular, Rogov drew attention to the fact that Politico did not even mention the possibility of a strike in the Zaporozhye Region in the Tokmak area. It discusses only the scenario of a Ukrainian offensive bypassing Tokmak and Melitopol up to the Sea of Azov with the aim to cut the overland corridor to Crimea.

On March 16, the Politico newspaper reported, citing sources, that US presidential administration officials believed that the Ukrainian offensive would allegedly begin by May. According to Politico, Kiev has not yet decided on the strike’s direction. Two scenarios are being considered. The southern option envisages a push through Kherson towards Crimea, and the eastern one - an onslaught towards the Sea of Azov in order to cut the overland corridor to the peninsula.