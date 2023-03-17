Politician sees signs of Ukrainian forces gearing up for offensive near Zaporozhye

MELITOPOL, March 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have been ramping up activity in the Zaporozhye area in an attempt to identify weaknesses in the positions of Russian troops for a potential counteroffensive, Vladimir Rogov, who chairs the We Stand With Russia movement, told TASS on Friday.

Rogov described the scale of Ukrainian activity as "above average." "I attribute this (increased activity near Zaporozhye - TASS) to attempts to feel out weak points in the defense [of Russian forces], as it appears clear that they will mount an offensive; I have no doubt about that. And I cannot see what could stymie their plans for an offensive," he maintained.

Rogov pointed to a consistent algorithm seen in the actions of Ukrainian forces. First, they deliver an airstrike, then launch an MLRS attack, after which they go on an offensive and attempt to carry out a recon-in-force mission, he elaborated. "They always seek to infiltrate the gaps between various [Russian] units or spot weaknesses due to lack of coordination [between Russian units]," Rogov said.

The politician expressed confidence that a Ukrainian offensive could be forestalled only by substantial losses of manpower or munitions, or the destruction of weapons depots. "But, that’s not happening yet, because [weapons] deliveries have been ongoing," Rogov remarked.

According to him, another factor tipping the hand of Kiev’s plans is cessation of HIMARS attacks by Ukrainian troops. "We see that no HIMARS attacks are taking place, which indirectly shows that Ukrainian forces are gearing up for an offensive," Rogov speculated.