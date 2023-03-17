Russia appreciates Erdogan’s peacekeeping activity, mediation — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia appreciates peacekeeping activities and mediation by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"Undoubtedly, we appreciate Mr. Erdogan’s efforts, his peacekeeping activities, his attempts to provide mediation services and his attitude towards the development of bilateral Russian-Turkish relations," Peskov said when asked for a comment on the proposal voiced by Turkmenistan’s ex-president Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for nominating the Turkish leader for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Earlier on Friday, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported that Berdimuhamedov had suggested nominating Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize. According to the daily, he described the president of Turkey as an outstanding personality and world-class politician who was going a great deal to ensure a peaceful life not only for his own people, but for all Muslim peoples.