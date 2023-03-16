Russia, China scrutinize West’s moves to advance AUKUS in Asia-Pacific region — MFA

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia and China are thoroughly analyzing the actions of Western countries to advance the AUKUS alliance in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"Russia and China closely coordinate their positions in the international arena; we are closely analyzing the actions of the West in the Asia-Pacific region, including their efforts to advance AUKUS under the auspices of Washington," she said.

Moscow considers it necessary to demand that the members of the alliance observe strict compliance with their commitments regarding nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction and means of their delivery, and forswear any steps that could destabilize the situation and have a negative impact on the strategic balance, the diplomat noted.

Referring to the AUKUS partnership project to build nuclear submarines for Australia, she added that everyone understands the possible consequences. "And yet the questions that both China and we asked have gone unanswered," Zakharova stressed.

She reiterated that Australia, as a party to the submarine building project, will receive nuclear materials and related facilities, which must come under the IAEA guarantees given Australia’s status as a non-nuclear state. "I can confirm once again that there is a total lack of clarity as to how these guarantees will be implemented and whether IAEA inspectors will have full access to everything related to this boat project," the spokeswoman stressed.