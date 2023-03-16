Agreement with US of 1972 not applicable to UAV incident over Black Sea — MFA

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The 1972 agreement between the Soviet Union and the US on the prevention of incidents on the high seas and in airspace is unsuitable in the current situation involving a drone over the Black Sea, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"I’ve seen the speculations voiced by US experts that the Russian side had violated the agreement between the government of the Soviet Union and the US government of 1972 on the prevention of incidents on the high seas and in airspace," Zakharova told a news briefing.

She stressed that according to the definitions contained in Article 1 of that agreement the term "aircraft" means "all military manned heavier-than-air and lighter-than-air craft, excluding space craft."

"This provision testifies to the inapplicability of the 1972 agreement to drones and any other unmanned aerial vehicles," Zakharova added.