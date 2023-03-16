Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman confirms extension of grain deal for 60 days

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The grain deal was extended for 60 days, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed at a briefing on Thursday.

"The deal was extended for 60 days," the diplomat said.

She was asked to comment on the words of Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN chief, who said that the text of the agreement provided for the extension of the grain deal for 120 days, not 60 days.

"He (Dujarric - TASS) says that he does not know what is happening in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. The same person. Maybe this is just a manifestation of incompetence?" Zakharova added.

The deal on the export of food from Ukraine was concluded in Istanbul on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny was initially valid until last November. In addition, a memorandum was signed between Russia and the United Nations under which the international organization should commit to lifting restrictions on Russian fertilizer and agricultural product supplies to global markets. Russia has said this part of the agreement was never implemented.

On Monday, consultations were held in Geneva between Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths, and a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. Following the meeting, the Russian diplomat told reporters that Moscow was not opposed to extending the deal after it expires on March 18, though not for 120 days, as in November 2022, but for a shortened period of just 60 days. This, he said, would be enough time to carry out an objective analysis of whether the UN has delivered on its promises to have Russian food and fertilizer exports to the global market unblocked.