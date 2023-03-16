Kremlin: Putin, Assad discussed military-technical cooperation, Syria-Turkey normalization

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad discussed military-technical cooperation and normalization of relations between Damascus and Ankara at talks in Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"As for our cooperation in such sensitive areas as military-technical cooperation, of course, this issue was also discussed. Not all the results of the negotiations can be made public for obvious reasons," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the talks also touched on the normalization of relations between Syria and Turkey.

Peskov added that as a result of the talks, a decision was made that would allow to sign "a very important document on the further development of trade and economic cooperation" between Russia and Syria in the coming weeks or months.

The Kremlin spokesman described the talks as "substantive" and noted that they were preceded by contacts through the foreign and defense ministries. "During yesterday's talks, the heads of state heard reports from ministers," Peskov said, "These are the heads of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which is headed from our side by [Russian Construction and Utilities Minister Irek] Faizullin. And the Finance Minister [Anton Siluanov] spoke as well."

The talks between Putin and Assad ended around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Peskov earlier told TASS that the conversation lasted a total of three hours.