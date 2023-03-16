Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka kills 107 civilians over past year — mayor

KEMEROVO, March 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s Gorlovka killed over 100 civilians, including 27 children, City Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said at the All-Russian Forum ‘History for the Future. Time to be First’ taking place in Kemerovo.

"[Over the past year in Gorlovka], 27 children [were killed by Ukrainian shelling]. A total of <...> 117 people were killed," Prikhodko said, answering the question of Governor of Kuzbass Sergey Tsivilev via video link.

Prikhodko added that since 2014, 401 residents of the Donetsk city died due to Ukrainian shelling.

The All-Russian forum ‘History for the Future. Time to be First’ takes place in Kemerovo from March 16 to 17. The event is organized by the Russian Military Historical Society and the government of Kuzbass with the support of the Russian Education Ministry.