Kremlin says is unaware of plan for rapprochement between Russia, Moldova

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia favors a friendly and respectful relationship with Moldova, but the Kremlin is unaware if there is a 'rapprochement plan' between the two countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

The availability of such a document was earlier reported by some Western media.

"I know nothing about such a plan. I do not rule out that this may be yet another fake story of which there has lately been a lot in Western media," Peskov said.

Russia "has always been and will stay ready to build good neighbor and mutually beneficial relations, including with Moldova," Peskov assured. "We regret that the incumbent Moldovan leadership has unjustified prejudices against Moscow for no reason at all. They must be infected with Russophobic bacteria," he added.

"As for Russia, Russia always seeks mutually advantageous and respectful relations, while taking into account mutual interests and concerns - with anyone," Peskov reiterated.