Situation with weapon supplies to Artyomovsk critical — Ukrainian military

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The situation with the supply of weapons to Ukrainian army units in Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name - Bakhmut) is critical, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s mechanized brigade Cold Yar, Irina Rybakova, said on Rada TV.

"For two weeks now, the situation with the roads in Bakhmut has been difficult. This complicates logistics and the supply of weapons. The situation is critical," she stressed, adding that in the current situation "it is difficult to hold the city."

Artyomovsk is located in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Fierce fighting for control of the city is underway. According to the latest data, Russian forces have blocked or taken control of all paved roads to the city while the nascent spring mud season is complicating the logistics of supplying the Ukrainian army with fresh ammunition and personnel. Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company, said on March 11 that Russian forces were some 1.2 kilometers from the city’s administrative center.