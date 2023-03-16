Kiev regime’s supply routes near Avdeyevka under Russian troops’ fire control, says DPR

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian forces have established gunfire control of about five remaining roads used by the Ukrainian military as supply routes near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Thursday.

"If we take Avdeyevka, which is a no less important community for us, the enemy still has about five supply roads. These roads are under our gunfire control," Pushilin said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Avdeyevka with a population of about 30,000 people is located north of Donetsk. The Ukrainian military has turned the town into its stronghold over the period of the conflict in Donbass. From Avdeyevka, Ukrainian troops have been shelling Donetsk, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya and their outskirts.