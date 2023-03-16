US fears losing influence on oil market, tries to avoid it — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, March 16. /TASS/. The United States is trying to implement initiatives aimed at controlling the world oil market because it is worried about the prospect of losing leverage over it, the Russian Embassy in Washington quoted Minister-Counselor Andrey Ledenev as saying.

"Attempts by the White House and the Congress to ‘breathe life’ into their own stillborn initiatives - akin to the strange ‘price cap’ on Russian oil and the biased ‘anti-cartel’ NOPEC bill reintroduced at the Capitol hill - are links in one chain," the diplomat said. The bill was reintroduced in the US Senate earlier this month. It is designed to give US courts the authority to consider antitrust suits against OPEC and other states that Washington believes are involved in cartel-like collusion in the oil market.

"In fact, we are talking about banal unfair competition on behalf of Washington. The US is clearly concerned about the increasingly emerging prospect of losing leverage on the world oil market," the statement said, "Not in the least, this is due to the desire of the oil-producing countries to pursue foreign economic policies that are independent from the United States. This is the basis of the US desire to play in advance, tie down the economic potential of competitors, blackmail them with persecution through its legalistic and financial requirements."

"Apparently, no one in the US thinks about the negative consequences of such actions that could result in destabilization of global energy market and risks for developing countries associated with it," the diplomat added.

"Russia was the first to feel the Washington’s - with the support of individual satellites - insatiable desire to try out the mechanisms of price ‘dictate’ on raw material buyers that previously seemed unthinkable," the statement reads, "By trying to relate these initiatives to the defense of Ukraine, the United States is actually setting a dangerous precedent. They introduce an anti-market mechanism of discriminatory pricing."

The diplomat expressed confidence that the effect of the US’ abovementioned mentioned "will be an opposite". "The positions of hydrocarbon producers on the rejection of ‘price ceilings’ for their exports completely coincide. To confirm the latter suffice to take note of the recent statements of our Saudi partners," he added. The Minister-Counselor stressed that "Russia intends to continue resisting the attempts of irresponsible players to unbalance the global oil sector, which has not yet fully recovered from the coronavirus pandemic and chronic underinvestment.".