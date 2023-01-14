Destroying Ukraine’s statehood and identity not Russia’s goal – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. Russia has never tried to destroy Ukraine’s statehood or national identity, and its special operation is conducted against the neo-Nazi regime, not ordinary people, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has said.

"I am sure that after my words, many colleagues had a legitimate question: what does it take for peace to come to Ukraine? This question appears all the more logical now that the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors are trying convince everyone that the goal of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine is the destruction of Ukraine as a state, almost its de-Ukrainization and forced Russianization. We never declared such goals," the Russian diplomat told the UN Security Council’s session on Ukraine on Friday.

"It is important to understand that we are not fighting against the Ukrainian people," he added. "We are fighting against the criminal nationalist regime which came to power in 2014 after a Western-supported anti-constitutional coup and resolved to remove from Ukraine everything that is related to Russia, and to glorify Nazi accomplices.".