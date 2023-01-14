Russia’s UN envoy slams Kiev’s peace summit initiative as ‘shallow propagandist proposal’

UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. Kiev’s proposal to hold a ‘peace summit’ is nothing but a ‘shallow propagandist proposal,’ therefore Russia’s participation in the event is not anticipated, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has said.

The Russian diplomat told the UN Security Council’s session on Ukraine on Friday that the Kiev government sees "capitulation of Russia" as the only peaceful solution to the conflict.

"That is why when making this shallow propagandist proposal for peace, [Ukrainian Foreign Minister] Mr. [Dmitry] Kuleba voiced a reservation that Russia is not anticipated to take part in it," he said.

In his opinion, Kiev’s "peace summit" initiative is aimed only at winning more support from the West.

"Now Ukraine is fussing around with the idea of some ‘peace summit,’ implying that it is Russia that wants no peace. Clearly, this is an attempt to strike a chord with Western audience, which have come to ask more and more questions as to how Kiev spends its allotted money, and also wonder why Ukraine would rule out realistic initiatives for mediation one after another," Nebenzya continued.

"Seemingly, here it is - a laurel branch in Kiev’s hands! ‘Peace summit,’ what can be more important or noble than that? Even upon a quick look into the matter, it becomes clear that this fancy wrapping covers the rotten inside and hidden agenda," he added.

On December 26, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev intended to call what he described as a "peace summit" at the United Nations by the end of February. He invited UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to act as a moderator. Guterres’ office told TASS that he "can only mediate if all parties want him to mediate.".