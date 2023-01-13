Some 85% of residents in Kherson Region support Putin, says local official

SIMFEROPOL, January 13. /TASS/. The Kherson Region’s acting governor Vladimir Saldo said that 85% of the region’s residents support Russian President Vladimir Putin in his aspiration to establish peace while 65% think that the special military operation was necessary to achieve this.

"The latest figures that I saw literally today. <...> ‘Do you support the president of the Russian Federation in his intention to establish order and peace in the future?’ - 85% support [this]. And [replying] to a question as to whether precisely the special military operation was necessary for this, 65% think that this task wouldn’t have been resolved without it," he said in an interview with the Krym-24 TV channel on Friday.

From September 23 to September 27, 2022, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia. In the Kherson Region, 87.05% of its residents or 497,051 voters supported this decision. In all, over 571,000 people voted which amounts to 76.86% of local voters.