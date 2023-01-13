UAE ambassador hands Russia’s top diplomat Lavrov message from UAE’s foreign minister

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Russia Mohammed Ahmed Sultan Essa Al Jaber has handed over a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov from UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"On January 13, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov received Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Russia Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, who handed over to him a personal message from UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the statement from the Russian ministry reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that Lavrov and the UAE ambassador also discussed key issues of further development of Russia-UAE relations, including mutual development in the spheres of trade, transportation, industry, tourism and the oil and gas sector.

"The diplomats also pointed to the need for coordination in the foreign policy sphere, primarily within the UN Security Council, as well as to boost further dialogue at various levels regarding the international and Middle East agenda, which is of mutual interest," the statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry added.