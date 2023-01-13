‘Routine’ resolution found to humanitarian saga involving US citizen in custody — MFA

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The situation with US citizen Taylor Dudley has a humanitarian dimension and was resolved "routinely," a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Friday.

According to the source, Dudley was detained on April 25, 2022 in Kaliningrad having illegally crossed the Russian-Polish border, and the Russian Foreign Ministry duly notified the US Embassy in Moscow which confirmed his identity and his psychiatric disorder requiring constant medical observation.

"Following this, a court handed down a decision to replace the American’s form of detention with a transfer to a specialized medical institution under physicians’ care. After the conclusion of administrative procedures necessary for the expulsion, on January 12, 2023, Taylor Dudley was taken to the Bagrationovsk automotive checkpoint where he crossed the border. Thus, this story, which undoubtedly has a humanitarian dimension, was resolved in a satisfactory way - as they say, ‘routinely’," the source said.

US citizen Taylor Dudley, detained in Russia last April, was released on Thursday and handed over to the US side at the Russian-Polish border, the US Richardson Center for Global Engagement which participated in the negotiations on releasing the American confirmed to TASS on Thursday.

According to CNN, the 35-year-old Michigan resident was detained by Russian border patrol police while attempting to enter Kaliningrad from Poland. According to the TV channel, he was in Poland to visit a music festival, his reasons for entering Russia have not been disclosed.