'Beyond shameless': lawmaker slams US attempts to push Serbia to sever ties with Russia

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, who heads the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament) International Affairs Committee, on Friday criticized the US' attempts to force Serbia to break its ages long partnership with Russia as "beyond shameless."

Commenting on a proposal by Derek Chollet, Counselor of the US Department of State, who called on Serbia to join the sanctions on Moscow during his visit to Belgrade, Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel, "The United States has been blackmailing Serbia to disrupt its friendly ties with Russia. <…> I am sure the Serbs remember the past well and will be able to analyze the present to realize who is a friend, and who is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Following this advice would mean moving a step closer to losing one’s sovereignty and effectively joining the vast American colony in Europe."

The lawmaker laced into the American diplomat’s "beyond shameless" attempts to persuade Serbia into denouncing its ages long partnership with Moscow after the US bombardment of Belgrade of almost 25 years ago. "To exert more pressure on Moscow, Washington has been twisting the arms of those whom it calls its allies exclusively for its own purposes," Slutsky emphasized.

Ahead of his visit to Serbia, Chollet urged the country’s government to introduce sanctions on Russia so that it could progress further. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has described anti-Russian restrictions as a two-edged sword. He said he expected more pressure on Serbia over both Kosovo and Metohija and the imposition of sanctions on Russia. The Serbian leader has doubled down on his refusal to join anti-Russian sanctions, saying he might be forced to impose them "under the threat of something much bigger than pressure."

Addressing the nation soon after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, Vucic said that though his country supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity, it would refrain from imposing any sanctions on Russia. Vucic announced that his republic would temporarily abstain from army and police drills with its foreign partners. He said that Serbia viewed Russia and Ukraine as fraternal nations and regretted the developments in Eastern Europe. Belgrade is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev, he added.