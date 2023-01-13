Putin orders to annul politically-motivated cases against Donbass residents

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Residents of Russia’s new regions who faced politically-motivated criminal prosecution by Ukrainian authorities will not be prosecuted in Russia, according to a list of presidential orders posted on the Kremlin website on Friday after a meeting of the council for the development of civil society and human rights.

"To take measures to annul the legal consequences of politically-motivated criminal prosecution of citizens living in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lugansk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions for crimes punishable under Ukraine’s criminal laws," it said.

The instruction was issued to the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, The Investigative Committee, the Federal Security Service, the Interior Ministry, and the Supreme Court.